Philadelphia Eagles fire offensive coordinator Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receiver coach Carson Walch.

The news comes a day after head coach Doug Pederson indicated the pair were likely to return in 2020.



On Thursday afternoon, Pederson released a statement about this decision:

"After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach positions. It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff. As I said yesterday, they were a big part of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team.

I apologize for any confusion that I created during yesterday's press conference, including my comments on Coach Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator. It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals. I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team."



Groh had served as offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after joining the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017. Walch was the assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and was promoted to WR coach for 2019.

The Eagles ranked 14th in total offense and 11th in passing offense this season, but were decimated by injuries, particularly at wide receiver, and had to use several practice squad players at the position as they won their final four games to win the NFC East.

The Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN contributed to this report.
