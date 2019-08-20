Eagles hold joint practice with Baltimore Ravens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles are holding a second joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens TuesdayThey hit the field, in full pads, at the Nova Care Complex around 11 a.m.It's the second day in a row that the Birds and Ravens have worked out together in the scorching heat.Head Coach Doug Pederson has not said if Carson Wentz will see any playing time in this week's pre-season game.The Eagles will face the Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field this Thursday night.Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.