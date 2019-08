We're proud to honor the @PhillyPolice officers who protected those in harm's way during the incident in North Philadelphia last week. pic.twitter.com/slD84KbsN5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles honored six police officers shot during a standoff situation last week Tioga-Nicetown. The officers were honored ahead of Thursday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.The shooting left nine officers injured, six of which were injured by gunfire.