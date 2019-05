PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will have a tiny new fan cheering him on this fall.His wife, Kylie Kelce, posted an adorable photo on Instagram.The post shows the couple's two dogs and says: "These protectors are due to begin their newest assignment September 2019."That's right. The baby is due the same time the Eagles will be starting their regular season.Congratulations Jason and Kylie.