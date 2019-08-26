PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may recognize some of the featured athletes in the upcoming "Body Issue."
Five members of the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl champion, offensive line are in the mix.
The Body Issue is a special edition of the magazine that features chosen athletes in nude or semi-nude photographs.
The magazine hits newsstands, next Friday, September 6 and it will be the final appearance of ESPN magazine in print after 21 years.
The magazine will continue online with the same types of stories.
The 2019 athlete roster is as follows:
Scout Bassett, U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Athlete
Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces Center
Katrin Davidsdottir, CrossFit Women's Champion 2015 & 2016
Eagles Offensive Line: Super Bowl Champions 2018: Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Defensive End
James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Series Driver
Alex Honnold, Climber
Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks Left Wing
Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour Golfer and World #1
Nancy Lieberman, Hall of Fame: WNBA
Amanda Nunes, UFC Champion
Kelley O'Hara, USWNT and Utah Royals Defender
Katelyn Ohashi, Gymnast
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard
Lakey Peterson, WSL Surfer
Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver
Christian Yelich, NL MVP and Milwaukee
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More