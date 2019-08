Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may recognize some of the featured athletes in the upcoming "Body Issue." Five members of the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl champion, offensive line are in the mix.The Body Issue is a special edition of the magazine that features chosen athletes in nude or semi-nude photographs.The magazine hits newsstands, next Friday, September 6 and it will be the final appearance of ESPN magazine in print after 21 years.The magazine will continue online with the same types of stories.Scout Bassett, U.S. Paralympic Track and Field AthleteLiz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces CenterKatrin Davidsdottir, CrossFit Women's Champion 2015 & 2016Eagles Offensive Line: Super Bowl Champions 2018: Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati VaitaiMyles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Defensive EndJames Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Series DriverAlex Honnold, ClimberEvander Kane, San Jose Sharks Left WingBrooks Koepka, PGA Tour Golfer and World #1Nancy Lieberman, Hall of Fame: WNBAAmanda Nunes, UFC ChampionKelley O'Hara, USWNT and Utah Royals DefenderKatelyn Ohashi, GymnastChris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Point GuardLakey Peterson, WSL SurferMichael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Wide ReceiverChristian Yelich, NL MVP and Milwaukee