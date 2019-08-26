Sports

Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may recognize some of the featured athletes in the upcoming "Body Issue."

Five members of the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl champion, offensive line are in the mix.

The Body Issue is a special edition of the magazine that features chosen athletes in nude or semi-nude photographs.

The magazine hits newsstands, next Friday, September 6 and it will be the final appearance of ESPN magazine in print after 21 years.

The magazine will continue online with the same types of stories.

The 2019 athlete roster is as follows:

Scout Bassett, U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Athlete

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces Center

Katrin Davidsdottir, CrossFit Women's Champion 2015 & 2016

Eagles Offensive Line: Super Bowl Champions 2018: Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Defensive End

James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Series Driver

Alex Honnold, Climber

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks Left Wing

Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour Golfer and World #1

Nancy Lieberman, Hall of Fame: WNBA

Amanda Nunes, UFC Champion

Kelley O'Hara, USWNT and Utah Royals Defender

Katelyn Ohashi, Gymnast

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard

Lakey Peterson, WSL Surfer

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver

Christian Yelich, NL MVP and Milwaukee
