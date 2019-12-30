Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles punch ticket to playoffs, win NFC East with victory over New York Giants

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the playoffs after beating the New York Giants 34-17 at the Meadowlands.

The Birds battled through an injury-plagued season to finally punch their ticket to the post-season.



The Eagles will host the winner of the San Francisco 49ers/Seattle Seahawks matchup on Sunday night.

The Eagles are in the playoffs 3 years in a row for the 1st time since 2008-2010

