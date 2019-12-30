Philadelphia Eagles punch ticket to playoffs, win NFC East with victory over New York Giants

The Birds battled through an injury-plagued season to finally punch their ticket to the post-season.
🏆Eagles Clinch despite missing MAJOR players today 🏥— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 30, 2019
DeSean Jackson (IR)
Alshon Jeffery (IR)
Darren Sproles (IR)
Corey Clement (IR)
Malik Jackson (IR)
Kamu Grugier-Hill (IR)
Ronald Darby (IR)
Jalen Mills
Lane Johnson
Nelson Agholor
Zach Ertz
Brandon Brooks
Miles Sanders@6abc pic.twitter.com/oJtuPs0y6f
The Eagles will host the winner of the San Francisco 49ers/Seattle Seahawks matchup on Sunday night.
The Eagles are in the playoffs 3 years in a row for the 1st time since 2008-2010
🔥🔥🔥 Great Scott!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 30, 2019
💥Boston Scott - Ridiculous!!!
Scott has 3 TDs today vs Giants!!! @6abc #Eagles #BostonScott pic.twitter.com/f0zdrclYmL