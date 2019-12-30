Philadelphia Eagles punch ticket to playoffs, win NFC East with victory over New York Giants

🏆Eagles Clinch despite missing MAJOR players today 🏥



DeSean Jackson (IR)

Alshon Jeffery (IR)

Darren Sproles (IR)

Corey Clement (IR)

Malik Jackson (IR)

Kamu Grugier-Hill (IR)

Ronald Darby (IR)

Jalen Mills

Lane Johnson

Nelson Agholor

Zach Ertz

Brandon Brooks

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the playoffs after beating the New York Giants 34-17 at the Meadowlands.The Birds battled through an injury-plagued season to finally punch their ticket to the post-season.The Eagles will host the winner of the San Francisco 49ers/Seattle Seahawks matchup on Sunday night.The Eagles are in the playoffs 3 years in a row for the 1st time since 2008-2010