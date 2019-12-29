Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney, according to report

Dallas Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis, right, tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The injuries to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz during last week's victory against the Dallas Cowboys were more serious than previously known, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Ertz not only suffered a cracked rib, but he cites sources saying Ertz also suffered a lacerated kidney.

That injury sent him to the hospital, Rapoport's sources said.



Ertz was injured when he took a hit from safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Ertz left for the locker room a short time later, but he returned to finish the game and ended with four catches for 28 yards.

Ertz did not practice all week. He is not playing for the Eagles in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles can claim NFC East with win or Cowboys loss
Eagles' Rodney McLeod, Cowboys' Jason Witten would secure contract incentives with NFC East title
Eagles can claim NFC East, No. 4 seed in NFC with win or Cowboys loss
Eagles TE Zach Ertz ruled out, but RB Jordan Howard cleared to play
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles can claim NFC East with win or Cowboys loss
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Man finds mother dead inside bedroom of Logan home, police say
Man critical after police-involved shooting in Allentown
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Show More
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Family, friends gather to remember man killed in S. Philly explosion
Suspects wanted after apparent gun battle in Frankford
More TOP STORIES News