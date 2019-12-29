Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney, according to report

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Ertz not only suffered a cracked rib, but he cites sources saying Ertz also suffered a lacerated kidney.
That injury sent him to the hospital, Rapoport's sources said.
The #Eagles won’t have TE Zach Ertz today, but he has not been ruled out for next week if Philly advances. Ertz is not only dealing with a cracked rib, but sources say he suffered a lacerated kidney that had him in the hospital after the game. That explains the caution this week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019
Ertz was injured when he took a hit from safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys last week.
Ertz left for the locker room a short time later, but he returned to finish the game and ended with four catches for 28 yards.
Ertz did not practice all week. He is not playing for the Eagles in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.