Eagles ready to take on Giants as playoff hopes hang in balance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a team meeting this week, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson challenged the leaders of his football team to be better, be accountable and bring energy in practice in the game Monday night vs. the New York Giants.Pederson's actions on Thursday speak louder than words as he had the Eagles in pads the entire Wednesday practice which is rare for this time of the year.Guard Brandon Brooks says it sent a message and the tone for a team desperate to save this season which starts with every rep in practice.Brooks said Eagles have to treat every rep like a game if they're going to turn this around."There's a sense of urgency that needs to happen," said Brooks.For anyone wondering if the head coach has lost his team that does not seem to be the case.Pederson says, "We're all disappointed and we're all sick to our stomach, but they also understand we have done this to ourselves obviously and they're ready to go back to work. I sensed that yesterday and I sensed it again today. And of course, again, it's my job to -- I have to bring that energy, bring that juice, so that they can see me in that light, and then that's what spreads out through the rest of the team. But, yeah, these guys are with me."Guys are still mad. You can feel it.Tight end Zach Ertz says, "Guys are angry. Guys are not happy. Guys are frustrated!"Ertz was so angry after the way he played in Miami he came back to Philadelphia and took it out in the gym Monday and Tuesday, caught a bunch of footballs to overcome the disappointment he felt against the Dolphins and turn the page.Carson Wentz, speaking like a true leader, says the Eagles are not hanging their heads and trying to control what they can which is to be better Monday night.