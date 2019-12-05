Sports

NY vs. Philly: Picking the winner of Giants-Eagles

By
The next chapter in the New York vs. Philly rivalry will be written at the Linc on Monday Night Football.

But first, we got sports anchors Ryan Field of 7abc in New York and 6abc's own Ducis Rodgers to faceoff in picking the final score of this NFC East contest. Head over to the 6abc Facebook page for more picks from this week's game, including the first-place Cowboys and a matchup for 1st overall in the NFC.

Lines are subject to change, available via Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

EXPERT PICKS MATCHUPS

MONDAY
New York Giants (2-10) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) Monday at 8:15pm (6abc/WPVI, ABC7/WABC, ESPN)
Line: Eagles -8; Over/Under: 47

THURSDAY

Dallas Cowboys (6-6) at Chicago Bears (6-6) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -3; Over/Under: 43

SUNDAY

Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (3-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Falcons -1.5; Over/Under: 48.5

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) Sunday at 1:00m (CBS)
Line: Buccaneers -3.5; Over/Under: 49.5

Miami Dolphins (3-9) at New York Jets (4-8) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jets -6; Over/Under: 44

San Francisco 49ers (10-2) at New Orleans Saints (10-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -3; Over/Under: 45

Detroit Lions (3-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (??????) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Vikings -14; Over/Under: 42.5

Denver Broncos (4-8) at Houston Texans (8-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Texans -7.5; Over/Under: 41.5

Baltimore Ravens (10-2) at Buffalo Bills (9-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -4.5; Over/Under: 43.5

Cincinnati Bengals (1-11) at Cleveland Browns (5-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -8.5; Over/Under: 42.5

Washington Redskins (3-9) at Green Bay Packers (9-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)

Line: Packers -13.5; Over/Under: 42.5

Los Angeles Chargers (4-8) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Chargers -2.5; Over/Under: 43.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) at Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Steelers -1.5; Over/Under: 43.5

Tennessee Titans (7-5) at Oakland Raiders (6-6) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -3; Over/Under: 47

Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at New England Patriots (10-2) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -3; Over/Under: 48

Seattle Seahawks (10-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-5) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Seahawks -.5; Over/Under: 47.5
