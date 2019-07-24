Sports

Eagles report to training camp with Super Bowl expectations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hard to believe but the Birds are back! The Eagles report to Training Camp today for physicals and meetings with one goal on their mind: Super Bowl.

The Eagles have been motivated and fueled this off season by their early exit in the playoffs last season, when they lost to the New Orleans Saints. It will be a driving force this camp and season.

Eagles Alshon Jeffery this weekend was asked about having arguably the deepest and best rosters in the NFL heading into camp, "Shh! Keep that quiet, don't tell anybody. We like being underdogs... We're hungry, some guys on the team that have never won the Super Bowl. We have a lot to prove. We want another one"

On paper the Eagles are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl but injuries, bad luck and bad football can derail even the best of teams.

The good news, Eagles coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Carson Wentz is 100% healthy following his season ending back injury and his season ending knee injury from 2017.

Pederson told Action News last week that he senses how badly Wentz is determined to finally play in his first playoff game this upcoming season.

"We saw that fire that was burning inside of him to get back on the field," Pederson says about Wentz

Eagles WR Nelson Agholor told us earlier this off-season he's "super" excited about the talent heading into Training Camp: "We know we're good but we got to grind... we have one goal in mind, to be the last team standing."

Expectations are high inside the Novacare Complex and on the outside. Former Eagles star Brian Westbrook tells Action News that he expects the Eagles to win 11-12 games and would expect the Eagles to be in the Super Bowl conversation.

Brian Westbrook discusses Eagles potential going into the 2019 season as camp begins. Watch the interview with Jeff SKversky on July 24, 2019.

