Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps tests positive for coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb tries to get past Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said in a statement that it received confirmation of a positive test Thursday, and that the player went into self isolation after learning of the results.

Philadelphia is now in the NFL's intensive protocols.

The Eagles are on their bye week but did hold a brief practice and some meetings Wednesday. Epps was in the building for those activities, a source said.

It is believed this is the first Eagles player to test positive for the coronavirus since the season started. Coach Doug Pederson, tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Nate Gerry are among those who contracted the virus during the offseason.

NFL Network was the first to report that Epps was the player who tested positive.
