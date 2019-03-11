Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract

The team announced Monday that Peters has signed a one-year contract marking his 11th season as an Eagle.
Roster Move: #Eagles have signed T Jason Peters to a one-year contract for the 2019 season.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/elFn5ubDIy— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 11, 2019
"He's backkkkk," teammate Lane Johnson tweeted.
The offensive tackle is a nine-time Pro Bowler.
"The Bodyguard. Let's go!" quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted.
Peters, 37, will be entering his 16th NFL season.
#BREAKING. THE @Eagles signed Jason Peters to a one year deal. Love that he’s gonna give it another go. Such a great leader— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) March 11, 2019