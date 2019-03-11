Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md.

Philadelphia Eagles fans will be able to cheer on Jason Peters for one more year.

The team announced Monday that Peters has signed a one-year contract marking his 11th season as an Eagle.



"He's backkkkk," teammate Lane Johnson tweeted.

The offensive tackle is a nine-time Pro Bowler.

"The Bodyguard. Let's go!" quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted.

Peters, 37, will be entering his 16th NFL season.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Sources: Jackson, shopped by Bucs, wants Philly
Sources: Ex-Jaguars DT Jackson going to Eagles
Sources: DeSean Jackson wants to return to Philly
Source: Bennett reunion with Patriots possible
TOP STORIES
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Fire rips through 3 North Philadelphia businesses
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
Pedestrian struck by car in Sicklerville, N.J.
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
Show More
Driver sought in deadly hit and run in Bear, Del.
Thief breaks into store to steal Mickey Mouse doll
N.J. high school shelters in place following nearby gas leak
Vandals damage Ethik store on South Street
SEPTA Transit Police remain on strike, no new talks
More TOP STORIES News