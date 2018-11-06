The Philadelphia Eagles surprised a group of local veterans.The vets were visiting the NovaCare Complex Monday to see the Super Bowl trophy as part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign.As the veterans took photos with the Lombardi Trophy, several of the Birds, including quarterback Carson Wentz, dropped by to say hi.The players then handed out headphones to the servicemen and women.Wide receiver Mack Hollins also took the opportunity to treat the crowd to his signature Backpack Kid endzone dance.-----