Eagles to introduce new coach Nick Sirianni in Friday press conference

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will officially introduce their new head coach Friday.Nick Sirianni will speak during his first news conference at noon which you will be able to watch live on 6abc.com.Sirianni is the fifth head coach hired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.The 39-year-old arrived at the NovaCare facilities on Monday morning. He was greeted by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and president Don Smolinski.He gave them hugs as he stepped off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport.The team made the official announcement Sunday morning, days after reports came out of Sirianni's hiring.Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons.He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.The Eagles released audio of the moment Sirianni learned he was going to be the Eagles next coach."I've got kind of a big question for you?" asked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "How would you like to be the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles?""Man, I am so excited," said Sirianni.The Jamestown, New York native is the 21st full-time head coach in team's history.