Eagles vs. Falcons : What you need to know if you are attending the game

Eagles versus Falcons: What you need to know if you are headed to the game: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 5, 2018

It will come as no surprise that Thursday's season opener at Lincoln Financial Field is sold out, but this is the first year that the ticketing process is going 100 percent mobile.

Last year, you could still print out a PDF ticket but under NFL-wide mandate tickets can now only be uploaded by way of the team's official mobile App.

If you plan to arrive early for a little tailgating, Lots J,K and L will open at 3:30 p.m., HeadHouse Plaza opens at 5 p.m. and the inner gates open at 6 p.m.

For those taking mass transit to the game, SEPTA is offering free rides every 10 minutes from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday along the Broad Street Line. There will also be four express trains added to the Market-Frankford Line at regular fare.

"Those four express trains that we're running in the Market-Frankford Line, that train can make a connection to the Broad Street Line so that's very convenient," said Carla Showell-Lee of SEPTA.

But even though kick-off is still a day away, there are already people arriving from far and wide to be here when the Eagles begin their quest to defend their Super Bowl Championship.

The 2018 NFL season will officially begin when the Super Bowl Champions Philadelphia Eagles take the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night just after 8 p.m., but the pregame festivities start hours earlier.

The daylong NFL Kickoff Experience begins at 10 a.m. at Penn's Landing and runs through 8 p.m.

