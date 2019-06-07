Eagles, Carson Wentz agree to terms on 4-year contract extension through 2024

The #Eagles and Carson Wentz have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2024.



PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have signed franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year extension, the team announced Thursday. The deal will keep Wentz in Philadelphia through the 2024 season.Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has been dynamic when on the field, but his first three NFL seasons have been marred by injuries. After playing in all 16 games as a rookie, he missed eight games over the past two seasons, including five last season.In December 2017, Wentz tore his ACL and missed the team's final three games of the regular season and entire postseason run to a Super Bowl title. The injury also forced him to miss the first two games of 2018.Wentz returned in Week 3 to go 5-6 in 11 games before suffering a stress fracture in his back that forced him to miss the final three games of the season. He finished the season with 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.