Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns suspended 2 games for fighting

PHILADELPHIA -- The 76ers' Joel Embiid and Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns have both been suspended for two games after an on-court brawl during Wednesday night's game in Philadelphia.Officials tell Action News that both Embiid and Towns have been suspended without pay.The scuffle happened with 6:42 left in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center.Embiid will begin serving his suspension on Saturday, November 2, when the 76ers visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Towns will begin serving his suspension on Saturday as well when the Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards.