End of the road for Fran Dunphy, Temple after loss to Belmont

It's the end of the road for Temple University and Coach Fran Dunphy after losing to Belmont in the First Four.Belmont beat Temple 81-70 to move on in the NCAA tournament.The Owls' loss means it's also the end of the road for Coach Dunphy who planned to retire at the end of the season.Dunphy coached 17 years at Penn before replacing John Chaney at Temple in 2006.Dunphy will hand the program over to Aaron McKie, a former Owls star who is now an assistant coach.