End of the road for Fran Dunphy, Temple after loss to Belmont

Belmont beat Temple 81-70 to move on in the NCAA tournament.
The Owls' loss means it's also the end of the road for Coach Dunphy who planned to retire at the end of the season.
Temple ELIMINATED by Belmont
Temple has NOT Won an NCAA Tournament game in 6 years (2013)
Fran Dunphy finishes TU with ONLY 2 NCAA Tourney (2-8)
Owls have NOT been past the opening weekend of the NCAA's in 18 years (2001)
Dunphy coached 17 years at Penn before replacing John Chaney at Temple in 2006.
Dunphy will hand the program over to Aaron McKie, a former Owls star who is now an assistant coach.