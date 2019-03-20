Sports

End of the road for Fran Dunphy, Temple after loss to Belmont

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

It's the end of the road for Temple University and Coach Fran Dunphy after losing to Belmont in the First Four.

Belmont beat Temple 81-70 to move on in the NCAA tournament.

The Owls' loss means it's also the end of the road for Coach Dunphy who planned to retire at the end of the season.



Dunphy coached 17 years at Penn before replacing John Chaney at Temple in 2006.

Dunphy will hand the program over to Aaron McKie, a former Owls star who is now an assistant coach.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportstemple owlsncaabasketballtemple university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-story window in Allentown
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Ref who told Buena wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
40 years later, police still hope to solve Holly Branagan murder
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family of Delaware native injured in New Zealand shooting
Show More
Thieves target brass fire department connectors in Philadelphia
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
Local high school honored for female diversity in computer science
Delaware closer to raising smoking age from 18 to 21
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
More TOP STORIES News