Former Boston Red Sox slugger and Dominican star David Ortiz was shot and wounded at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.
"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo Ortiz said via telephone from the Dominican Republic.
"At the moment, everything is confusing. I'm trying to find out where they took my son," Ortiz's father added.
According to a report from Dominican TV station CDN 37, Ortiz was shot in the leg.
A person who was at the scene told ESPN that Ortiz was wounded by a man, who is being detained, while he was in the "Dial" club in the eastern part of the Dominican capital, and that Ortiz was transferred to the Corazones Unidos clinic, which is located in the center of the city.
The 43-year-old, who was born in Santo Domingo, played in the MLB for 20 seasons but was best known for the 14 years he spent with Boston.
Ortiz made 10 All-Star teams and won three World Series with the Red Sox. He was named World Series MVP in 2013, when he helped the Red Sox knock off the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2.
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot, wounded, father tells ESPN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More