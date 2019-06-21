ESPN: Sixers trade up to acquire Matisse Thybulle from Boston Celtics

Deal is agreed on -- and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded up to acquire Matisse Thybulle from the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.The Sixers were set to pick 24th in the draft but sent the pick and the 33rd overall pick to the Boston Celtics, who selected Thybulle with the 20th pick, said a person familiar with the move. The Sixers selected Virginia guard Ty Jerome with the 24th pick as part of the trade. Jerome led the national champions in assists. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams did not announce the trade.Thybulle, 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, was a four-year player for the Huskies and was the 2018-19 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He's considered one of the best defensive players in the draft and earned the nickname "The Disruptor" as the only player in Pac-12 history with two 100-steal seasons.The Sixers also have the 34th, 42nd and 54th picks of the draft.The Sixers went 51-31 and were knocked out of the Eastern Conference semifinal for the second straight season. Coach Brett Brown will return for his sixth season.The Associated Press contributed to this report.