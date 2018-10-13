Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester

The Unity Cup brought people from all over the world together on Saturday.Soccer fans were ready to find out who would take home the Philadelphia Unity Cup. Liberia or Ivory Coast at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Delaware County.Jason Walker of Fitler Square said, "I just think it's a great event. I think soccer is a great sport worldwide and Philly's a big town for sports."For the third year - local players representing various immigrant communities played in this tournament started by the City of Philadelphia.This year, 52 teams competed and proudly presented their flags in the parade of nations.Both teams are well represented in the crowd from Ivory Coast to folks from Liberia, and they say having their team make it to the championship game - makes it that much more exciting.Abraham Kormoh of Darby, Pa. said, "Last game we beat the United States. We had to go to penalty with them and we made it here. So we're here for another year!""It made us proud. Because those people train all year round. And to see them in the final it's a big achievement for them. Pretty sure they're going to win and I'm very excited," added Franck Sahou of Southwest Philadelphia.In the end, Liberia took home the Unity Cup for the second straight year, winning in overtime. But the fans say this event is all about showcasing the area's diversity, no matter who wins.King Saah of West Philadelphia said, "Growing up in West Philly as an immigrant, soccer really allowed me to connect to the broader American society."I love the diversity. I love the fact that it's a reflection of multitudes of people that exist within American society and in Philadelphia society. It's my favorite sport and it's amazing to be here," said Mbizo Mzamane of West Philadelphia.------