Sports

Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a game. An exciting match up against England in the FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals--the victor, playing for the World Cup.

The fans gathering at Field House in Center City, deeply invested in the U.S. women's team.

"They kind of remind me of the '99ers. They're all in it together," said Megan Shunway of Ardmore. "There's no big personalities that take over, they're all working together and it's just really electrifying."

Neil, 10, watching intently.

"USA has made it into the semifinals, and USA men's does not do that," he said.

At the half, USA was up 2-1. Alex Morgan scoring the second USA goal today, which happens to be her 30th birthday.

"The women are playing really good, we need a couple more goals underway to feel like we've got it under wraps," said Tammy Albers visiting from Texas.

No need for another goal. After 97 intense minutes team USA declared victory, 2-1.

"WOW! That was an intense game. An intense game!" said James Welch form West Oak Lane.

Up next: the final.

"I think Sweden will probably come out and we'll play a rematch with Sweden," predicts Tanner Amos from West Virginia.

Sweden faces off against The Netherlands tomorrow at 3 p.m. The final will be played on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfifa world cupaction news sports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man said he was robbed of $100,000 in cash
Suspect charged with kidnapping of missing Camden man
Cape May ice cream parlor becomes target of slurs, theft
Suspects behind bars after burglarizing churches in Pen Argyl
Sources: 76ers offer Simmons $170M max deal
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Show More
Hundreds rally to save Hahnemann Univ. Hospital
Kensington demolition project goes horribly wrong
AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Two Starts Today
Video captures wrong-way driver during chase on NJ highway
Gas prices up but so is holiday travel
More TOP STORIES News