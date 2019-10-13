soccer

Flags, sportsmanship on display at Philadelphia International Unity Cup Championship

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The United States took on Liberia Saturday night in the Philadelphia International Unity Cup Championship.

From soccer to pre-game celebrations, to cheer sections, it was a great day had by all.

"I'm feeling awesome, this is the best day of my life," one fan said.

Richard Anthony Rose, who is from Jamaica, joined others inside Talen Energy Stadium to conclude a journey that's been years in the making.

"This is a dream come true. I've been waiting so long," he said.

Rose officially became a U.S. citizen during the pre-game festivities.

The day was all about unity.

"I've been waiting for this forever, I've been here for a while about 13 years now I'm getting this so I'm very, very excited," said Munah Doekieh, who is from Liberia.
