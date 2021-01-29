feel good

Flyers goalie Carter Hart lifts spirits of boy battling cancer

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a parent's worst nightmare.

Allison Gettler was told in June that her 5-year-old son Carter had Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare form of pediatric cancer. Carter has lesions on his skull and a tumor behind his left eye.

Carter, who is a big Philadelphia sports fan, has been undergoing chemotherapy since July and during treatments, he always wears the shirt of Flyers goalie Carter Hart to bring comfort.

"He powers through a lot. He looks on the bright spot a lot, that's what I admire about him going through this," said Gettler.

When Hart heard about the young boy through the family's Instagram page, he got involved, buying "Coco Strong" bracelets to raise awareness and money for treatments.



Hart sent his number one fan a gift with this message, "Stay strong and keep fighting buddy, I got your back."

Hart also sent a signed jersey to the Lebanon County native. It brought tears to Allison's eyes.



"That kind of stuff means the world to us, lifting up his spirits is so awesome," Allison said while fighting back tears.

"Yeah that was cool to see. He looked like he was a little shy for the camera, but I saw his sister read out loud what I wrote on the jersey. Like I said, I just wanted to brighten up his day. He's going through a bit of a tough time, so anything I can do to help. I'm glad to do it," said Hart.

"It makes me happy that my kids can see somebody doing that and wanting to make someone's day a little brighter," said Allison about the nice gesture.

The family is praying by July, Carter Gettler can be declared "non-active." During this difficult time, the love and support from his favorite player is helping them get through this.

"That's how we got to do it all. That's how we get through everything," Alison says.

"People look up to us, especially kids. I think that is really important for us as athletes that we set a good example for younger generations," said Hart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportscancerfeel goodphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Philadelphia photographer prints social justice art book for charity
Morning Moms: Celebrating milestones during the pandemic
Crossed-ankle forearm plank - Today's Tip
Rehab team helps Philly Pretzel Factory CEO walk again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Bitter cold Friday, Nor'easter developing late Sunday
Philly Fighting COVID CEO gave vaccines to friends, 'doses were about to expire'
Philly police commissioner defends protest response
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Getting answers on Phila. wage tax refunds
Philly public safety ambassadors tackling uptick in robberies
Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
Show More
Former South Jersey mayor gets 30 days in charity theft case
Montgomery County bartender tests positive for COVID variant
Police: Carjackings on the rise in Philadelphia
2 found fatally shot inside Philadelphia store
CDC does not recommend general public wear N95's, here's why
More TOP STORIES News