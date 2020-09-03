Flyers' Oskar Lindblom returns to ice for Game 6 after cancer battle

👏 Oskar Lindblom moments ago warming up for his return from fighting cancer— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) September 3, 2020
Oskar will play tonight for the Flyers in GM6!!!! @6abc #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/jqjRl9IJwV
Lindblom, 24, hasn't played since December 7, 2019 after he was diagnosed with cancer.
On July 2, the Flyers released video of Lindblom ringing the bell on the fifth floor of the Abramson Center at Pennsylvania Hospital and ending his cancer treatment.
"It feels awesome to be done," Lindblom said.
On Thursday, Flyers captain Claude Giroux said Lindblom looked great in practice and is hoping Lindblom can help the team force a crucial Game 7 against the New York Islanders.
The winner of this series will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.
He’s in.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 3, 2020
Welcome back, @oskarlindblom. pic.twitter.com/SeMbnLKzur