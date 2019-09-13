Flyers sign defenseman Ivan Provorov to 6-year, $40.5M contract

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract worth $40.5 million, the team officially announced Friday."We're pleased to have Ivan locked up for the next six years," President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "Over the course of his young career, he has developed into one of the top young defensemen in the NHL. His commitment to the game and his teammates is second to none. He will be an important part of our success for years to come."The 22-year-old Provorov is entering his fourth NHL season.He has appeared in 246 games, totaling 30 goals and 67 assists for 97 points.Provorov holds a Flyers record for consecutive games played from his NHL debut, having appeared in every game since making his debut on October 14, 2016.Provorov won the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers' most outstanding defenseman in his rookie season of 2016-17, becoming the youngest Flyer ever to receive the honor.A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Provorov was selected by the Flyers in the first round (7th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.