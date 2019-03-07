Sports

Four new Gritty bobbleheads unveiled

EMBED <>More Videos

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four new Gritty bobbleheads, including one that is three-feet-tall!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four new Gritty bobbleheads, including one that is three-feet-tall!

"The excitement for Gritty and his bobbleheads has been phenomenal, and in just five months since his October 2018 debut, Gritty has had more bobbleheads than several NHL mascots have had in their long lives," said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "It's been fun to see fans reactions to Gritty and his bobbleheads, and we think fans will love these new ones."

The newest bobblehead of the four, features Gritty decked out and ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. That bobblehead runs $30. Another bobblehead featuring Gritty in a boxing ring, also runs $30 and is available for pre-order now.

But wait, there's more.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says they even created two of the largest Gritty bobbleheads around, which run about $800.

The first three-foot Gritty Bobblehead was produced by FOCO is individually numbered to only 10.

The second three-foot bobblehead was produced by Kollectico and features Gritty holding a pretzel and Philly Cheesesteak.

To learn more about how you can purchase, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsgrittysports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Mayor Jim Kenney proposes $5 billion spending plan
Truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Show More
Student accepted into 39 colleges, awarded $1.6M in scholarships
Man found shot to death in pickup truck
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Fran Dunphy to coach last home game at Temple
Gender reveal party ends in mixed emotions
More TOP STORIES News