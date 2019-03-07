Four new Gritty bobbleheads unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four new Gritty bobbleheads, including one that is three-feet-tall!
"The excitement for Gritty and his bobbleheads has been phenomenal, and in just five months since his October 2018 debut, Gritty has had more bobbleheads than several NHL mascots have had in their long lives," said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "It's been fun to see fans reactions to Gritty and his bobbleheads, and we think fans will love these new ones."
The newest bobblehead of the four, features Gritty decked out and ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. That bobblehead runs $30. Another bobblehead featuring Gritty in a boxing ring, also runs $30 and is available for pre-order now.
But wait, there's more.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says they even created two of the largest Gritty bobbleheads around, which run about $800.
The first three-foot Gritty Bobblehead was produced by FOCO is individually numbered to only 10.
The second three-foot bobblehead was produced by Kollectico and features Gritty holding a pretzel and Philly Cheesesteak.
