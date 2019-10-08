Get 'grittified!' Gritty opens C.O.M.M.A.N.D Center at Flyers games

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flyers fans now have an opportunity to get "grittified" at games.
Gritty gave a sneak peek into his new C.O.M.M.A.N.D Center Monday night.
Stylists will offer wacky makeover options with orange hair dye and face paint to both the young and young at heart.
Treatments begin at $10.
Some of the options include:
I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S NOT GRITTY (Limited Time Slots) $100
"Have you seen Gritty and said 'Wow, I want to look just like that'? Well choose this and you can actually say 'Wow, I look just like that.'"
FULL ORANGE $50
"Are you ready to go all the way? To show your fandom to its fullest? If you answered yes, then the Full Orange is for you. Orange hair. Orange beard. Orange shirt. Orange bandana. Orange Gritty fanny pack."
PAINT ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR GRITTYS $35
"The ultimate declaration of fandom-body paint. It's not for the faint of heart. It's for the full of heart. It's for the daring, committed fan."
The Gritty new C.O.M.M.A.N.D Center officially debuts during the Flyers home opener Wednesday night.
To reserve your spot, click here.
