Philadelphia Flyers

Gritty celebrates birthday with walk through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may be hard to imagine what Philadelphia was like before one of its beloved mascots ever existed.

It was one year ago that the Flyers introduced Gritty to fans and the world.

Flyers debut new mascot, Gritty. Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli on Action News at 4 p.m. on September 24, 2018.


Yes, September 24, 2018. Just one year ago.

Gritty has declared his birthday "National Gritty Day" and expects gifts.

He posted a list of items to Twitter that he already has just to be helpful.



He then made his way through the streets of Philadelphia to greet all his fans.



Gritty made quite a memorable debut during his first game when he slipped while on the ice.
Gritty makes his on-ice debut. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.



But he has been winning fans over ever since.

Including one of his first tweets to the Pittsburgh Penguins


Or when he came in like a wrecking ball



Or played in his first snowfall

Video shows Gritty enjoying his first snowfall. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on November 18, 2018.



Or every time he takes on young kids on the ice
Gritty gets scrappy with young player: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019



Or when he met mini-Gritty
Philadelphia Flyers mascot 'Gritty' met a mini version of himself on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Credit: Rebecca Werez via Storyful)



And how can we forget when he surprised a young fan with a Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.
Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot. Jeannette Reyes has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on June 25, 2019.



Gritty was a big part of last year's 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Gritty smothers Karen Rogers with a giant hug during his very first Thanksgiving parade!


Gritty has even won multiple awards:

A Webby
Gritty wins Webby Award: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 14, 2019



Sports Business Awards' Best in Sports Social Media
Gritty wins award for best in sports social media; as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 23, 2019



And Best Philadelphian by Philadelphia Magazine.
Gritty pays tribute to Philly icons: as seen on Action News Mornings, July 26, 2019.



Who knows what this next year will have in store for Gritty and his fans!

Happy birthday, Gritty!
