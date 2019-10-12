Gillespie brothers shine in the City of Brotherly Love

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While not quite a household name, most Philadelphia sports fans know Collin Gillespie.The Villanova junior guard averaged almost 11 points a game for the Wildcats last year, winning a national title in his freshman season. But right down the Blue Route, another Gillespie is staring in college sports in the city of Brotherly Love.James Gillespie is a senior wide receiver for Widener University.With 617 yards and nine touchdowns in the first four games this season, he leads the nation in receiving and touchdowns for Division 3 schools.The two brothers are only 13 months apart, so to say they were competitive with each other growing up would be an understatement.These days they love being each other's biggest fans, and big bro James doesn't mind staying out of the family spotlight.But you'd think when James walks off the football field for the final time this year, he'll devote all his time to watching Collin's games. But No because James is going out for the basketball team too. Collin says he's sticking to football.