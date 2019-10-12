villanova

Gillespie brothers shine in the City of Brotherly Love

By
VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While not quite a household name, most Philadelphia sports fans know Collin Gillespie.

The Villanova junior guard averaged almost 11 points a game for the Wildcats last year, winning a national title in his freshman season. But right down the Blue Route, another Gillespie is staring in college sports in the city of Brotherly Love.

James Gillespie is a senior wide receiver for Widener University.

With 617 yards and nine touchdowns in the first four games this season, he leads the nation in receiving and touchdowns for Division 3 schools.

The two brothers are only 13 months apart, so to say they were competitive with each other growing up would be an understatement.

These days they love being each other's biggest fans, and big bro James doesn't mind staying out of the family spotlight.

But you'd think when James walks off the football field for the final time this year, he'll devote all his time to watching Collin's games. But No because James is going out for the basketball team too. Collin says he's sticking to football.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiavillanovafootballbasketball
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VILLANOVA
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
Villanova celebrates Kyle Lowry's NBA Championship victory
Villanova's Jay Wright pulling for Kyle Lowry in NBA Finals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Drexel rape
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close weekend of Oct. 11
48 cremated remains found at vacant North Philly funeral home
Suspended NJ police officer, wife indicted in infant's death
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Show More
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Sisters spark weight loss domino effect with friends, family
Investigation continues into cause of house explosion in Torresdale
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
More TOP STORIES News