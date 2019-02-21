SPORTS

Globetrotter returns to his elementary school in Germantown for visit

Globetrotter returns to his elementary school in Germantown for visit.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
The school day was extra fun for students at Pastorius-Richardson Elementary in Germantown.

The Globetrotters' newest star paid fourth, fifth and sixth graders a visit.

It was an event that felt like home for Darnell "Speedy" Artis.

He went to the elementary school as a child before becoming a stand out on the court for Gwynedd Mercy University.

While Speedy showed off his skills, along with teammate Zeus McClurkin, the visit included an important takeaway.

The two talked about bullying prevention while playing fun games with the students.

Speedy makes his debut with the team in Philadelphia next weekend.

