PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Gritty 'answers' questions on Good Morning America

EMBED </>More Videos

Gritty appears on Good Morning America on September 25, 2018.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, made his first morning show appearance Tuesday on Good Morning America.

Joined by his handler, Flyers host Andrea Helfrich, inside the Wells Fargo Center, the mascot answered questions from GMA host Lara Spencer.
EMBED More News Videos

Gritty makes his on-ice debut. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.



As soon as he arrived on the scene Monday morning, the googly-eyed Gritty was an instant trending topic and became a viral sensation - though not every word was kind to him.

"If he could talk, he would say 'bring it on.' He eats his opponents for breakfast," Helfrich said.

Lara then asked the big question - "What are you?"

Helfrich explained, "He is a fuzzy, orange creature."

EMBED More News Videos

Flyers debut new mascot, Gritty. Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli on Action News at 4 p.m. on September 24, 2018.


Throughout the interview, Gritty wiggled, danced, and blew smoke out of his ears.



He made his first on-ice appearance on Monday night at the Flyers preseason game. Though he slipped while running out, he won fans over with his t-shirt gun.

EMBED More News Videos

Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot. Watch video of the official unveiling on September 24, 2018.



------
