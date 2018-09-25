EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4333734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gritty makes his on-ice debut. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.

Flyers debut new mascot, Gritty. Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli on Action News at 4 p.m. on September 24, 2018.

Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot. Watch video of the official unveiling on September 24, 2018.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, made his first morning show appearance Tuesday on Good Morning America.Joined by his handler, Flyers host Andrea Helfrich, inside the Wells Fargo Center, the mascot answered questions from GMA host Lara Spencer.As soon as he arrived on the scene Monday morning, the googly-eyed Gritty was an instant trending topic and became a viral sensation - though not every word was kind to him."If he could talk, he would say 'bring it on.' He eats his opponents for breakfast," Helfrich said.Lara then asked the big question - "What are you?"Helfrich explained, "He is a fuzzy, orange creature."Throughout the interview, Gritty wiggled, danced, and blew smoke out of his ears.He made his first on-ice appearance on Monday night at the Flyers preseason game. Though he slipped while running out, he won fans over with his t-shirt gun.------