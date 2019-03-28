Gritty gets into 'fight' with young player during intermission

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If there is one thing we've learned about the Flyers mascot it's this: don't mess with Gritty!The mascot got into a "fight" with a young player during intermission during Wednesday night's game.Gritty keeps messing with the goalie, so the youngster goes after him, taking a swing with the stick.Gritty then takes his stick from him and tosses it in the stands!After some back and forth, the boy drops his gloves and it's on.The only problem: Gritty stands 7-feet tall.He picks up the child and carries him away.