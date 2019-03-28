gritty

Gritty gets into 'fight' with young player during intermission

EMBED <>More Videos

Gritty gets scrappy with young player: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If there is one thing we've learned about the Flyers mascot it's this: don't mess with Gritty!

The mascot got into a "fight" with a young player during intermission during Wednesday night's game.

Gritty keeps messing with the goalie, so the youngster goes after him, taking a swing with the stick.

Gritty then takes his stick from him and tosses it in the stands!

After some back and forth, the boy drops his gloves and it's on.

The only problem: Gritty stands 7-feet tall.

He picks up the child and carries him away.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsgrittyphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRITTY
Gritty skips over Nova, says Duke will win NCAA tournament
Gritty signs goalie Mike McKenna's Gritty mask
Tiny oral history: Gritty's epic NHL debut
Gritty attempts 'Colton Fence Jump Challenge'
TOP STORIES
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt for one suspect
Body found in South Jersey parking lot
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Disney parks change rules, parking ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
Show More
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
At least 7 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
More TOP STORIES News