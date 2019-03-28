Gritty gets into 'fight' with young player during intermission

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If there is one thing we've learned about the Flyers mascot it's this: don't mess with Gritty!
The mascot got into a "fight" with a young player during intermission during Wednesday night's game.
Gritty keeps messing with the goalie, so the youngster goes after him, taking a swing with the stick.
Gritty then takes his stick from him and tosses it in the stands!
After some back and forth, the boy drops his gloves and it's on.
The only problem: Gritty stands 7-feet tall.
He picks up the child and carries him away.
