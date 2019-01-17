PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Gritty signs Flyers goalie Mike McKenna's Gritty mask

Gritty signs goalie Mike McKenna's Gritty mask. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

While Gritty is Claude Giroux's biggest fan, Mike McKenna may be Gritty's.

The Philadelphia Flyers goalie got star-struck the first time he met the beloved team mascot.


McKenna ran into Gritty before Wednesday night's game and asked him for an autograph.

And the goaltender grilled Gritty with some hard-hitting questions.

"You have a pretty good pregame nap? Meal was OK? What'd you go with? Just the normal 10 plates of pasta?" McKenna asked.

Gritty just stared.

Flyers goalie Mike McKenna meets Gritty. (Credit: FlyersTV)


But it didn't stop the googly eyed mascot from signing McKenna's mask - which actually has a picture of Gritty on it.






