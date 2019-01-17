EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5092883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flyers goalie Mike McKenna meets Gritty. (Credit: FlyersTV)

While Gritty is Claude Giroux's biggest fan, Mike McKenna may be Gritty's.The Philadelphia Flyers goalie got star-struck the first time he met the beloved team mascot.McKenna ran into Gritty before Wednesday night's game and asked him for an autograph.And the goaltender grilled Gritty with some hard-hitting questions."You have a pretty good pregame nap? Meal was OK? What'd you go with? Just the normal 10 plates of pasta?" McKenna asked.Gritty just stared.But it didn't stop the googly eyed mascot from signing McKenna's mask - which actually has a picture of Gritty on it.-----