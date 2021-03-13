Gritty Sweepstakes! Your chance to win a portrait of the Flyers Mascot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hey Flyers fans, this just might be the piece you need to display in your home.
"Gritty Reclined" is a one-of-a-kind original portrait of the famed orange mascot.
Gritty is seen modeling leisurely on a sofa during a game in February, doing an impression of Rose from the movie 'Titantic'.
The portrait was painted by local artist Benjamin Davis.
Flyers Charities is running the sweepstakes and proceeds from the event will go toward various nonprofits.
To enter the sweepstakes go to https://www.flyerscharitiessweeps.com/
