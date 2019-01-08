Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Everyone is still talking about that epic last play during the Eagles win over the Chicago Bears.
Specifically, the blocked field goal.
The "Double Doink" is sweeping the Delaware Valley.
Chopper 6 flew over I-295 Southbound at Exit 45 in Westampton, New Jersey Monday night, where a digital billboard proudly displays the term 'Double Doink," along with "#FlyEaglesFly."
It's even on the Crown Lights high atop the PECO building in Center City Philadelphia.
You see the football bounce twice and then the giant 'Doink' sign!
And fans are even using the phrase to show their team spirit.
Rushordertees.com in Northeast Philadelphia tells us they've been swamped printing 'Double Doink' shirts.
And one of our favorite Philly mascots got in on the action, too.
During the Flyers game , Gritty trolled the Chicago Bears and kicker Cody Parkey.
Just moments after taking part in the popular "Birdbox Challenge," where he walked around blindfolded, Gritty tried out the "Cody Parkey Challenge."
He kicked a foam football into the stands, and it looks like it was good!
The NFL officially changed the 43-yard miss to a block by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester on Monday. The lineman barely got a finger on the ball, but it changed the trajectory enough that the kick hit the upright, dropped down to the crossbar and then out.
