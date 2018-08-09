U.S. & WORLD

Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard makes trick shot out of plane near Wildwood

Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard makes trick shot out of plane near Wildwood. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 9, 2018.

A Harlem Globetrotter gave a whole new meaning to airball when he made the ultimate shot out of a plane.

It was the first time it's ever been done in the 92-year history of the Globetrotters, and it happened at the Jersey Shore.

The incredible shot was made by Bull Bullard who was traveling about 70-miles an hour near Wildwood.

When the small plane passes over the hoop in the middle of the runway, Bullard drops the ball and it's nothing but net.

Bullard has previously performed trick shots from a helicopter and while swinging in a harness from 110-feet at Morey's Piers, a Wildwood amusement park.

The Globetrotters will be in Wildwood next week.

