Here are the big takeaways from the Eagles win over the Redskins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Their slow start was disheartening, but the fact that they were able to rebound was encouraging.The Eagles won their opener 32-27, despite falling behind 17-0, and 20-7 at halftime. It's only the fourth time in the past 25 years the Birds were able to come back from a 17 point deficit.They did so thanks to an impassioned halftime lockerroom speech from DeSean Jackson, whose words, I'm told, were motivating and colorful.Jackson, making his return to Lincoln Financial Field, also did his talking on the field, with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He and Carson Wentz became the first Eagles quarterback and wide receiver duo to hook up for two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards since 1967.So why the slow start? The team tells me it was NOT because of the lack of preseason action for their starters. History would back that up - after all, they were the WORST team in the NFL in the first quarter last season. So, this has been an issue for a long time.My takeaways from this game? The offense will be explosive this year. We saw that once they finally woke up.Carson Wentz looked like 2017 Carson Wentz, the MVP candidate, the way he would scramble out of the pocket and make things happen. He looked confident. And why not when he has a deep threat like Jackson, who hasn't lost any of his speed. The two long touchdown catches will make defenses have to double him, which will open things up for everyone else.Speaking of the Eagles weapons, Darren Sproles still has it at age 36. But the unsung hero of this game would have to be offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who started and played over 50 snaps despite tearing his Achilles in the Eagles playoff game in New Orleans in January. Brooks was only supposed to play 30 snaps.He told me he made it a personal goal of his to start the season opener, and worked his tail off in the training room to make it happen. His teammates were inspired by the effort.Zach Ertz said he told Brooks before the game how much he admired him and said he was defying science being able to play so soon given his large frame and the severity of that injury.In the end, although they made us all sweat a bit, the Eagles did what they set out to do - beat a lesser division opponent. Doug Pederson is now 4-0 in season openers as the Eagles head coach.Next up, the Falcons on Sunday Night Football from Atlanta.