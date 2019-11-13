High school football rivals on Fridays, teammates on Sundays

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One Friday night each year, under the lights, Neshaminy and Pennsbury go at it. An intense rivalry for 50 years and counting.But on Sunday mornings, you can find them coming together to help out the Bucks County Challenger Football Program, which provides skill training and game experience for athletes with special needs.Pennsbury nose tackle Rocco Sannelli says, "I think it's a great thing we do, we put the rivalry on the sideline."His teammate, Zach Zauzig agreed, saying, "It's more about these kids. This is their game, this is their gameday. They're excited to play and that's the most important thing."Bob Wargo and his wife Joan founded the league 13 years ago.As freshmen, the high school player gets paired up with a buddy, and the two grow together, both on the field and off."Relationships are enormous", Joan said. "For four years they work with the same buddy.""The bonds they build, the buddies look up to the high school players as role models and heroes. During school they hang out with the guys, talk with them. It's a win-win situation for everybody," said Bob Wargo.Tyler Parson and his buddy Brody McAndrew have been working together for four years.Tyler's father, Glen, said he feels proud."I get tears when I watch him. You'll see, on the field he's a beast!" said Glen.Tyler's buddy, Brody, says the pleasure is all his."I probably wouldn't be the person I am without this. It gives you perspective," said Brody.