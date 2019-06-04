Sports

'I can't wait': New beginning for Phil Martelli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He was the head coach at St. Joseph's for so long it's hard to picture him in anything other than red. But we better start getting used to seeing Phil Martelli in Michigan maize and blue.

After all, look how cute his grandkids look in it!

Madelin, Nolan, and Baby Griffin hanging out with grandpop Tuesday as he talked to Action News about his new gig as a Wolverines assistant coach under Juwan Howard.

"Very excited, I'm over the top. The juices never stopped flowing, but this opportunity as it evolved over the last couple of weeks-I can't wait," he said.
