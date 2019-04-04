In 1915: Phillies had 4-0 record, gas cost 15 cents

The Philadelphia Phillies began their 2019 season at 4-0.
The last time the Phils had that record it was 1915.
The world was a little different back then.
Woodrow Wilson was in his third year as President of the United States.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the average household income for a man was $687.
The average price of gas was 15 cents a gallon.
If you headed to the grocery store: a loaf of bread cost 7 cents, a dozen eggs was 34 cents, and a quart of milk was 9 cents.
Movie tickets typically cost 10 to 15 cents for kids.
In 1915, the Phillies went all the way to the World Series, but lost to the Boston Red Sox four games to one.
104 years later, Phillies fans are hoping the 4-0 start leads the team back to the World Series, just with a different outcome.
