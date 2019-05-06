Instagram model slides into wrong Harper DMs

A woman on Instagram tried to hit on Phillies star Bryce Harper, but she made a real rookie mistake.The woman made her "pitch" to Harper's wife, Kayla, by mistake.The message the Instagram model sent to Harper claimed she could be Bryce's "stress reliever."Kayla Harper responded, "If you're going to try and go after a married man, the least you could do is be smart enough to message his Instagram account and not his wife's."She later added, "@BryceHarper3 are you feeling stressed? I have your solution."The model, clearly not too savvy, as Kayla has posted all kinds of photos of her and her $330 million man together.