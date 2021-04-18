Sports

It took man 768 Rubik's cubes to design Joel Embiid portrait

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took a Denver, Colorado man 768 Rubik's cubes to design a portrait of Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.

Brian Kobasa, a computer programmer who used to live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says he started bringing the tiles to life through art after solving Rubik's cubes for years

Kobasa wrote a program to scale down images and convert them into six colors. Then he goes pixel by pixel to create his designs.



It took about three hours to design Embiid on a computer and another four hours to twist and turn 768 Rubik's Cube, he says.

Kobasa, who is now an ambassador for Rubik's Cubes, posts his creations on Instagram under the handle, thecubeabides.
