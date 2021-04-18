It took man 768 Rubik's cubes to design Joel Embiid portrait

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took a Denver, Colorado man 768 Rubik's cubes to design a portrait of Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.Brian Kobasa, a computer programmer who used to live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says he started bringing the tiles to life through art after solving Rubik's cubes for yearsKobasa wrote a program to scale down images and convert them into six colors. Then he goes pixel by pixel to create his designs.It took about three hours to design Embiid on a computer and another four hours to twist and turn 768 Rubik's Cube, he says.Kobasa, who is now an ambassador for Rubik's Cubes, posts his creations on Instagram under the handle,