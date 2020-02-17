Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at Havertown's Brick and Brew Gastropub

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Imagine walking into a bar and seeing Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce in a "DELCO" t-shirt looking for an arm-wrestling partner.

That's just what happened to Dave Griffin when he walked into Havertown's Brick and Brew Gastropub on Saturday.

Video shared by Dave's sister-in-law, Julie Smyth Garling, shows then intense arm wrestle.

Dave put up a good fight but Kelce ultimately won!

"(Dave's) enjoying it! It's pretty cool to see how down to earth these guys are especially when we all live and die for the Eagles," Julie said.
