Jason Kelce returning to Philadelphia Eagles for another season

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie welcomed their second child this week.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce (62) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- Jason Kelce is returning for another season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce announced on Instagram Friday that he restructured his contract to remain on the team.



"#GoEagles couldn't be more excited!!" Kelce said.

Jason Kelce says he's returning for another season with the Eagles.



It's been a busy first week of March for the Eagles center and his family so far.



Kelce and his wife Kylie recently welcomed their second child Elliot Rey into the world.

"Don't let the name fool ya, #Elliotte is a girl," Kelce said.

Kylie made the baby announcement on Thursday.

"Elliotte Ray Kelce has arrived," she said.



Kelce also mentioned in his post that he received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Puentes de Salud Health and Wellness Center.

"2021 already off to a better start!! The more people that get their #FauciOuchie, the sooner we get back to normal," Kelce said.

Kelce will enter his 11th season. He was selected by the Birds in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

"I'm really fired up to be able to come back and play for the Eagles again," Kelce told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. " I didn't want to end my career on a season like we had last year. It wouldn't feel right."

"I want to leave the Eagles knowing that I left it in good hands."

