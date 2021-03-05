Jason Kelce returning to Philadelphia Eagles for another season

Kelce announced on Instagram Friday that he restructured his contract to remain on the team.
Eagles center Jason Kelce restructured his contract and Kelce is coming back for the 2021 season!!!— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 5, 2021
Kelce signing the deal in his car @6abc #Eagles #JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/pMKB8s2NAQ
"#GoEagles couldn't be more excited!!" Kelce said.
SEE ALSO: Eagles' Jason Kelce retires from arm wrestling, not NFL
It's been a busy first week of March for the Eagles center and his family so far.
Kelce and his wife Kylie recently welcomed their second child Elliot Rey into the world.
"Don't let the name fool ya, #Elliotte is a girl," Kelce said.
Kylie made the baby announcement on Thursday.
"Elliotte Ray Kelce has arrived," she said.
Kelce also mentioned in his post that he received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Puentes de Salud Health and Wellness Center.
"2021 already off to a better start!! The more people that get their #FauciOuchie, the sooner we get back to normal," Kelce said.
Kelce will enter his 11th season. He was selected by the Birds in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
"I'm really fired up to be able to come back and play for the Eagles again," Kelce told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. " I didn't want to end my career on a season like we had last year. It wouldn't feel right."
"I want to leave the Eagles knowing that I left it in good hands."
SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce: No confrontation over switch to Nate Sudfeld