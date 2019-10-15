lebron james

LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed' before tweeting on China, Hong Kong

LeBron James believes Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation" and the potential consequences of his actions when he tweeted in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

In his first public comments since the Los Angeles Lakers returned home from a strange weeklong tour of China immediately after Morey's incendiary tweet, James' lengthy answer to a question about whether Morey should be punished for the tweet didn't specifically address the merits of Morey's support of Hong Kong sovereignty.

The Lakers superstar instead characterized the international incident caused by Morey's tweet as a cautionary tale about the power of social media.

"Yes, we do have freedom of speech," James said. "But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you're not thinking about others, when you only think about yourself. I don't want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslebron jamesnbachina
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LEBRON JAMES
LeBron James files to trademark term "Taco Tuesday," ESPN says
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Hot hitter: Harper bests LeBron jersey mark
Who's got next in the NBA? The case for Giannis, Luka and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead in quadruple shooting in Philadelphia
4 arrested after large crowd of teens descend upon Mayfair
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Woman arrested on Wildwood beach sues city
Cherry Hill unpaid school lunch policy goes to vote
AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler today, soaking rain on Wednesday
'She was always happy': Fellow students remember girl killed in NJ festival accident
Show More
Drone 360 brings more immersive viewing to Action News
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
16-year-old fatally shot in head in South Philadelphia
Police combat uptick in violence after 8 injured in two drive-by shootings in North Philadelphia
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Allentown
More TOP STORIES News