Little Gritty meets big Gritty in adorable video

Footage tweeted by hockey writer Rebecca Werez shows Gritty engaging in a dance-off with a young fan named Cailin.
Cailin mother says her little girl is a huge fan of Gritty.
"My Little Girl had such a great time. She was a little awestruck at first but oh my did she have a great time last night," said Cailin's mother on Twitter.
