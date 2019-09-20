Sports

Little Gritty meets big Gritty in adorable video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flyers mascot 'Gritty' met a mini version of himself on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Footage tweeted by hockey writer Rebecca Werez shows Gritty engaging in a dance-off with a young fan named Cailin.

Cailin mother says her little girl is a huge fan of Gritty.

SEE ALSO: You can play as Gritty in NHL20 video game, EA Sports explains how

"My Little Girl had such a great time. She was a little awestruck at first but oh my did she have a great time last night," said Cailin's mother on Twitter.

