Lower Merion High School boys, girls basketball teams honor Kobe Bryant

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Both the girls and boys basketball teams from Lower Merion High School led moments of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant Tuesday night.

Each moment of silence was 33-seconds, representing Kobe's no. 33 uniform during his high school playing days in Ardmore.

The LM girls had a home game at Kobe Bryant Gymnasium against Upper Darby High School.

Two players from the visiting team held up jerseys with two of the numbers Kobe wore during his high school and pro careers.



It was a similar scene at the boys' away game at Upper Darby.

Longtime boys coach Gregg Downer admits it hasn't been easy to handle the loss of Kobe.

"I broke down in the middle of my kitchen," Downer said. "A lot of little kids lost their hero and a grown man called Coach Downer lost his also."



Coach Downer mentioned he has kept one of Kobe's warm-up suits for years and is wearing it now as a source of strength so that he can be there for the players who need his support.

Downer said he hopes Saturday's boys' basketball home game can be called "Kobe Bryant Day," but the administration and athletic department are still looking into it.
