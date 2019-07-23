Malcolm Jenkins is focused and ready to win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first preseason game is just a few weeks away.The NFL has become a scoring league, but everything still starts with defense.He's a man known for taking a stand, and this offseason Malcolm Jenkins stood up for himself, skipping voluntary mini camps because he feels like he's outplayed his contract. With training camp just three days away, the Eagles safety is moving forward."For me, it's all about getting better as an individual, putting our team in the best position to be successful and focusing on the win," said Jenkins.Our Jamie Apody has more from Malcolm Jenkin ahead of Thursday's first practice.