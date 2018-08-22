PODCAST

Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast

The University of Delaware grad is building a phenomenal career with the Washington Mystics as one of the world's best female basketball players.

Elena Delle Donne also reminisces about her time as the leader of the Blue Hens' women's basketball team, how she broke the news to UConn that she was leaving the school and returning to Delaware, playing multiple sports, if the Sixers have the talent to win a title, how surprising Carson Wentz has been in recovering from knee surgery, kneeling in the NFL and the perception of women's sports. Our thanks to Elena for squeezing us in between her charity golf tournament and a road game for her WNBA team.

Some highlights from the podcast:

On Elena informing UConn she was leaving the school before her freshman year even began: "I mean, I'm not going to say it was an easy, normal conversation. It was awkward and it was really hard."

On comparing male and female athletes in her sport: "I think there's too many people in society that want to compare men's and women's basketball and it's a shame for both games."

On Michael Jordan or Lebron James as "The GOAT": "I mean, that's not even a question for me."

On being from Delaware: "I've had people ask me what state Delaware is in, and I'm like 'You've got to be kidding me!'"

Make sure you check out previous episodes of the Travel Mug Podcast, including my interview with new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler.

